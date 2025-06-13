May 14

At 10:29 a.m., deputies responded to Battley Dairy Road following a report of injury to personal property, with damages valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:55 p.m., deputies responded to Railroad Street following a report of a suspect stealing a generator and fan, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 29

At 5:36 p.m., deputies responded to Ellerbe Manor Apartments in response to a suspect taking a package valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 30

At 3:02 p.m., deputies responded to Cordova Middle School following a report of an individual trespassing on school property. The suspect, identified as Keith Ronald Paglia was arrested, closing the case.

At 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to Battley Dairy Road following a report of a suspect possessing a concealed firearm, marijuana and warrant service. The individual, identified as Benjamin Alexander Putnam, was arrested, closing the case.

At 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to Dollar General on Airport Road following a report of an individual taking merchandise without paying for it, valued at $5. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 4

At 7:22 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of a subject stealing items valued at $800. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:38 p.m., officials responded to Fox Road following a report of a scam. The case is closed by means other than arrest.