Kelli Rogers Barbery, owner of Retro Spa & Nails, has built far more than a business — she’s created a sanctuary. Her success in beauty didn’t arrive easily, but rather through grit, grace and a calling to uplift others the same way someone once uplifted her.

“I moved to Fayetteville, started a new life, went to work as a makeup artist at Merle Norman and keep in mind, I had no money, had nothing, no car, nothing. The owner at the salon one day, I made a statement and I said, I would love to learn how to do nails and she said ‘I will pay for you to go to nail school,’ and that’s how that came about,” said Barbery.

That one chance changed the trajectory of her life. When she returned to Richmond County, she stepped into a new chapter at Halo Salon, where strangers became family.

“My last salon was my salon family. They were strangers that became friends. Some of them I had known for a long time, so stepping out of that and not having girl talk, aka family talk every day that was the biggest challenge for me. It was the salon down the sidewalk from one and I’ve been friends with the owner for years. She gave me a chance. I told her the first day that I walked in that was my temporary home and she knew that I was going to get my own place and she supported me and we’re still friends to this day,” said Barbery.

Leaving her salon family wasn’t easy, but she felt called to create something of her own — Retro Spa & Nails. Today, she runs two buildings filled with women who are growing businesses and chasing dreams together.

“If you’re a true business owner and a true friend, you want to see the success of others. Right now, I have my esthetician, I have my cosmetologist and I have my other nail tech and I have a boutique owner and I want to see them succeed. I’m content in my business — I want them to be financially stable and mentally content in their business that just like myself, I overcame everything that was meant to destroy me— and here I am operating not one, but two buildings with the help of an amazing woman group who have the same goals as I do,” said Barbery.

Running a business with a full team of women has its moments, but Barbery embraces it all—the laughter, the tension, the sisterhood.

“Women-owned businesses sometimes struggle. I’m not gonna sit here and tell you that every day is perfect. We’re a bunch of women — we’re a hormonal basket, but at the same time, we respect each other and promote each other,” said Barbery.

She rarely promotes herself, preferring to shine the spotlight on her team.

“I don’t pat myself on the back. I give it to them because there was a time in my life when I could not pat myself on the back, but somebody else did,” said Barbery.

Many of the women now working inside Retro Spa & Nails didn’t start out as colleagues—they were clients who became something more. Barbery never set out to build an empire; she simply made space for other women to dream.

“When I started this business, it was me and my esthetician, Summer. We came up with a game plan. We both had the same goals and this is what we did. Kim, the owner of the boutique was a nail client of mine and she told me about fulfilling her dream for so many years. She came to my home where I built a salon at my home years ago, so she’s been a client with me for a long time and she wanted to open up her own boutique. All of my ladies here started out as nail clients. Amberly has the hair services and the headspa and Ruth Ann is my additional nail tech. We went from a two-man team to probably a six man team,” said Barbery.

That act of generosity is rooted in her past and a promise to pay it forward.

“I want to see them succeed because there was somebody that took a chance on me so many years ago, and I wish she could see me now. To see where I was with no job, no car, couldn’t feed my kid, to now I am who I am and I never will I ever put my life or the purpose of my life in the hands of somebody else. I am Kelli and I will handle my own and that’s how I want these girls to feel,” said Barbery.

While the beauty industry can often feel cutthroat, Barbery’s approach is rooted in prayer and purpose.

“This industry is vicious. This industry is back biting and what I’ve learned the most is that I wake up every morning and I pray. I pray for the success of myself and I pray for the success of each every stylist/boutique owner in this building. You have to stay focused. The world is so demanding,” said Barbery.

For Barbery, nails are more than a service, they’re a small act of self-care that, in the right hands, can feel healing.

“They can go anywhere in this county and get a prettier set of nails, they can go anywhere in this county and get service right away versus I’m appointment only, but this is a blessing box. I say that because of my faith. I’ve had single moms who couldn’t afford to pay for their nails. It’s okay. I’ve had people’s paychecks cut short, it’s okay because there was a time in my life when I wish somebody did that for me because I feel like a fresh set of nails just changes the whole perception in a lady’s life. I hope when they walk in, they feel welcomed. I hope when they sit in my chair, they can feel the godliness in me and I hope when they leave, they feel refreshed, that they can conquer the world with a beautiful set of nails,” said Barbery.

That emotional connection extends beyond polish and acrylic powder.

“Most of all, I know they know that to me, they mean something. I do feel like a nail tech is a therapist in some shape or form. I’ve heard people’s stories and everybody is battling something and I feel like when they sit in my chair that they feel like this is a safe place,” said Barbery.

Looking ahead, Barbery isn’t slowing down. Her vision for the future includes growth, but only on God’s clock.

“My hopes and dreams is to open up another building. I would like to add another headspa and see where we go. It’s all in God’s timing. That’s all I can say because that’s what I have relied on this whole time,” said Barbery.

Even her rise in the nail industry, she believes has little to do with technique and more with calling.

“I graduated from nail school in 2018. I say my nail game came strong maybe two years ago, but I don’t believe it was the nail game. Once again, I believe there was a higher power because I don’t do nail art, I don’t do long nails. I love cute short nails. I will draw a couple of designs, but I’m just not built for that and that’s okay because there’s enough people in this town that can provide services for everybody,” said Barbery.

Barbery hopes her salon offers more than just beauty services. To her, it’s about creating a space where clients feel safe, seen and at ease—something she says can be hard to find in the fast pace of the beauty industry.

“When you go into a lot of places, you feel like a number. ‘Pick a color, sit down, be with you in five minutes.’ In here, you can shop, you can browse, you can sit— this is your safe area. If you want to sit over there and cry or you want to sit over there and laugh, just take a deep breath and enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy the time and then when you sit in the nail chair, I’m going to listen to you and I’m going to respect your wishes and I’m going to respect what you want,” said Barbery.

Reach Ana Corral at [email protected]