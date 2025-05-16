RICHMOND COUNTY — Fairview Heights Elementary School was one of 220 schools from 38 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded over $1 million in library grants.

Many of the libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“Books have the power to spark curiosity and inspire lifelong learning. We are thrilled to provide these grants so that librarians can refresh their shelves — opening the door for students to discover new interests and endless adventures,” Mrs. Laura Bush said.

At the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, which is part of the Engage at the Bush Center series presented by NexPoint, Mrs. Bush’s 2025 summer reading list was revealed. This annual collection includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers.

“Reading helps children connect with the world around them,” Mrs. Bush said. “This year’s summer reading list celebrates America, everyday adventures, and friendships that stand the test of time. I hope families will take time to enjoy the slower pace of summer, and enjoy reading these stories together.”

The list features 16 books including I Loved You First, written by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. It also features First Ladies Make History authored by mother/daughter duo Anita McBride, Mrs. Bush’s former Chief of Staff when she was First Lady, and Giovanna McBride. Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation, Anita McBride and daughter Giovanna McBride will donate a copy of First Ladies Make History to every elementary school that has received a Laura Bush Foundation grant since 2002.

The next round of library grant applications for the 2025-2026 school year will open in late 2025. Visit bushcenter.org/laurabushfoundation to learn more.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded $23 million to over 4,000 schools across the country.

The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at bushcenter.org/laurabushfoundation and www.bushcenter.org.