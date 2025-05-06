RALEIGH — North Carolina Farm Bureau is proud to award Richmond County teacher Emily Burns, of L J Bell Elementary School, an Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” grant.

“There is no more valuable resource in North Carolina than our students and the teachers charged with their education,” said North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. “Through our Ag in the Classroom program, the state’s farmers are investing in the future leaders of North Carolina, as well as the future of agriculture, which is the state’s top economic sector.”

North Carolina Farm Bureau provides agricultural outreach grants to North Carolina teachers through its Ag in the Classroom Going Local program. Going Local grants are valued at up to $500 each and help teachers provide their PreK-12th grade students with valuable, real-world education and experiences about farming and agribusiness, while adhering to the school system’s common core and essential standards. County Farm Bureaus play an integral role in providing information regarding the grants and curriculum to teachers throughout North Carolina.

North Carolina teachers in traditional public schools, private schools, charter schools, magnet schools, online academies, home schools, colleges and universities are eligible for the grants, which are available twice a year. Grant submission deadlines are April 1 and November 1.