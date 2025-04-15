April 1

At 8:37 a.m., Deputy Clyde Smith responded to Wiregrass Road following a report of an individual fleeing in a vehicle and in possession of a firearm. The combined value of the vehicle and firearm was estimated at $10,150. The suspect, identified as Karon Harrington, was arrested, closing the case.

At 1:58 p.m., Deputy Jerry Bell responded to Airport Road following a report of disorderly conduct. The suspect, identified as Daniel Wayne Young was yelling profanities at another individual in the middle of the road. Young was arrested, closing the case.

April 5

At 5:04 a.m., Deputy Arlie Gunn responded to Hamer Mill Road following a report of a suspect attempting to enter a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 4:32 p.m., Deputy Kevin Viana responded to Fifth Street following a report of vandalism of a mailbox, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

April 6

At 3:44 p.m., Deputy Dalton Radford responded to Freeman Mill Road following a report of misdemeanor larceny, valued at $750. The case is active.

At 11:04 p.m., Deputy Kevin Viana responded to Little Street following a report of larceny of a motor vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

April 11

Detective Brandon Bowers responded to Aleo Second Avenue following a report of a suspect who was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm valued at $200. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

April 13

At 10:52 p.m., Deputy Clifton Craft responded to Broadway Street following a report of misdemeanor larceny and financial card theft, valued at $417. The case is inactive.

At 12:23, Deputy Michael Sale responded to Ingram Road following a report of a suspect damaging a vehicle, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:32 p.m., Deputy Richard Spivey responded to Middle Street following a report of a suspect stealing an individual’s vehicle registration plate. The case is active.

April 14

At 3:34 a.m., Detective Brandon Bowers responded to Eason Drive following a report of an individual breaking into a church building. The suspect, identified as Kenneth McDonald was arrested, closing the case.