ROCKINGHAM — Raider Stadium is getting a major upgrade this summer, with a series of improvements focused on enhancing the fan experience, modernizing the facility, and creating new opportunities for students at Richmond Senior High School.

One of the most notable changes is a new Jumbotron, approved by the Richmond County Board of Education at its April 8 meeting. Installation is scheduled to begin after this year’s graduation ceremony and is expected to be completed by June 20, district officials said.

Many upgrades are already underway and are expected to be completed by the start of next football season. New lighting around the concourse will improve visibility during evening events, and handrails are being added in the stands to improve safety and accessibility for all guests. Additional improvements include updated restrooms, upgraded Wi-Fi, and enhanced security camera systems — all designed to improve comfort, accessibility, and safety throughout the stadium, they said.

The video board will bring new energy to football games at Raider Stadium, featuring player and student highlights, recognition, and key moments that energize the crowd. Students will take the lead on creating the content, including game features, school messages, and entertainment. It’s a hands-on opportunity that puts students in control of how the stadium experience looks and feels. The screen will also be used for events like graduation, homecoming, movie nights, and other celebrations throughout the year, they said.

“There’s nothing like a Friday night in Raider Stadium, and these upgrades are only going to make it better. We’re doing all we can to make this stadium a complete family attraction,” said Head Football Coach Brad Denson. “From the new video board to the improved fan areas, it’s a big step forward — and I’m looking forward to seeing the community come out, pack the stands, and enjoy everything that’s coming.”

These enhancements have been made possible thanks to generous community support, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available for those who want to be part of bringing the Jumbotron to life. Businesses and community members can contact Athletic Director James Johnson or Coach Denson at 910-997-9812 to learn more about available options.

“This is an investment in the future of Raider Stadium,” said Board of Education Chairman Cory Satterfield. “It supports our students, our athletic programs, and our community by making the space more welcoming, more functional, and better equipped for the years ahead. The Board is proud to support these improvements, and we’re grateful to everyone who’s helping bring them to life.”