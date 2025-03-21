Feb. 28

At 5:24 p.m., Deputy Karl-Heinz Dietrich responded to Airport Road following a report of injury to personal property, valued at $150. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 2

At 3:16 p.m., Deputy Dillon Barbour responded to Flowers Street following a report of an individual breaking into a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 4:54 p.m., Deputy Michael Sale responded to Roberdel Road following a report of an individual attempting to break into a camper without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 7

At 10:35 a.m., Deputy Dillon Barbour responded to Rogosin Street following a report of an individual taking a victim’s property, valued at $718.50. The case is active.

March 8

At 10:59 a.m., Deputy Roger Allen responded to Wiregrass Road after receiving a report of a suspect fleeing in a motor vehicle to evade arrest. The suspect, Alissa Perry was arrested, closing the case.

At 9:42 p.m., Sergeant Zackary Allen responded to County Home Road following a report of an individual driving while impaired. The suspect, Noel Saavedra-Michaca was arrested, closing the case.

March 10

At 5:00 a.m., officials responded to Green Lake Road following a report of an individual calling 911 10 times for non-emergencies. The suspect, Tommie Lee Baldwin was arrested, closing the case.

At 8:42 a.m., Sergeant Dustin Cain responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of an individual taking three cases of soda from the store, valued at $27.57. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 13

At 12:08 p.m., Deputy Jerry Bell Jr. responded to US Highway following a report of a suspect breaking and entering storage containers. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 2:01 p.m., Deputy Ramey Leviner responded to Jones Spring Church Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, valued at $456. The case is active.

At 6:05 p.m., Deputy Kevin Viana responded to Back Street following a report of a suspect entering a residence to assault a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 9:04 p.m., Deputy Clyde Smith responded to Liberty Store on Airport Road following a report of an individual driving under the influence. The suspect, identified as Rickie Ladd was arrested, closing the case.

March 14

At 4:06 a.m., Deputy Kevin Viana responded to US Highway following reports of misdemeanor larceny, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II controlled substance. The case is active.

At 9:45 a.m., Deputy Katelin Brigman responded to Airport Road following a report of an individual attempting to break into a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 12:59 p.m., Deputy Michael Sale responded to Crestview Drive in response to a suspect taking a license plate tag without permission, valued at $40. The case is active.

March 15

At 10:26 p.m., Deputy Dylon Goodwin responded to Aleo First Street following a report of a suspect sealing an individual’s cellphone, valued at $200. The case is inactive.

At 10:35 p.m., Deputy Dylon Goodwin responded to the Richmond County Magistrate Office following a report of a subject’s disorderly conduct. The suspect, identified as Thomas Leak was arrested, closing the case.

March 16

At 6:30 p.m., Deputy Robert Williams responded to Devos Drive following a report of injury to personal property, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

At 8:41 p.m., Deputy Clifton Craft responded to Marigold Street following a report of an individual breaking into a residence. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 17

At 7:46 p.m., Deputy Austin Hart responded to Gardenia Street following a report of a suspect assaulting an individual. The suspect, identified as Jennifer Idol was arrested, closing the case.