RICHMOND COUNTY — Dozens of Richmond County middle school students have been inducted into the National Junior Beta Club, joining a nationwide organization that recognizes academic excellence and a commitment to service.

The National Junior Beta Club, founded in 1934, is one of the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organizations in the country. Membership is a prestigious honor reserved for students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and a dedication to serving their schools and communities. By joining Junior Beta, students commit to upholding the organization’s principles of leadership, character, service, and achievement.

Throughout the year, they will have opportunities to participate in community projects, leadership development events, and academic competitions.

“We are proud of these students for their hard work and dedication,” said Hayley Gordon, Director of Curriculum for ELA/SS and Gifted Education for Richmond County Schools. “This recognition reflects both their academic achievements and their willingness to serve the community.”

The following students were inducted into the Beta Club at their respective schools:

Cordova Middle School:

• Dalton Chavis

• Addison Chappell

• Jeremiah Johnson

• Landon Oliver

• Bryson Deberry

• Sheryln Dominguez

• Ronnie Popowich

Ellerbe Middle School:

• Riley Cagle

• Emily Gopar

• Lilly Martin

• Nevaeh Eide

• Molly Covington

Rockingham Middle School:

• Kaylee Abrams

•Daniel Hall

• Leah McNeill

• Benjamin Smith

• Abigail Arnette

• Shelby Barber

• Chloe Bowman

• Sophia Brant

• Treyshone Byrd

• Raceem Campbell

• Elin Gainey

• Nathan Goodman

• Kallie Hamby

• Elena Johnson

• Emily Jones

• Leah Knox

• Roxana Mendez

• Dexter Moseley

• Colton Nelson

• William Norwood

• Miles Robinson

• Katelyn Sandoval

• Reyes Jacob Smith

• Tristan Stanback

• Gabriel Stanton

• Abbie Taylor

• Laney Taylor

• Carmyn Tyler

• Rhett Williams

• Nathan Wood

Hamlet Middle School:

• Lillie Coble

• Autumn Cooper

• Matthew Desrochers

• Alana Dumas

• Greg Groleau

• Nealy Lovin

• Miya Oxendine

• William Tafe

• Jimmy Tillman

• Memphis Baldwin

• Gabriella Chance

• Aaliyah Liewald

• Kedrick Little

• Nitzia McLester

• Demari McRae

• Fernando Orichi Socana

• Benson Starling

• Kason Teal

• Aubrey Cooper

• Deantay Dobson

• Wyatt Duncan

• Kalaya Little

• Johnthan Mendez Cordova

• Kimmy Nguyen

• Logan Niemyer

• Caydi Perez Bautista

• Jayden Soriano Aguilar

• Claire Stedman

• Alli Terry