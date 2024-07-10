WADESBORO — Hunter James Michael Helms, of Wadesboro, has been missing since June 29. Reportedly last seen in the vicinity of South Park Rd. and Old Lilesville Rd., Helms is described as wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with black sweatpants. He is a white male, aged 16, weighing approximately 135 lbs. Helms has blue eyes with brown hair and is 5’5” in height.

The Wadesboro Police Department is diligently striving to locate the young man and requests that if anyone has any information on Helms’ whereabouts, that they contact the department on their tip line at (704) 649-2160. If anyone comes into contact with Helms, the Wadesboro Police Department asks that you call 911 immediately.