ROCKINGHAM — Although the high school track season is nearly over, the Richmond County Lady Raiders proved they have plenty left in the tank for the postseason.

Emily Gonzalez took first in the 800 with a time of 2:54.18 while Ella Parker took first in the shot put with a 32.04 throw, which was nearly 5 feet farther than her nearest competition and Anayjah Dumas took first in the 100 hurdles in 16.89 seconds.

Although not making it to the very top of the leaderboards in their respective events, a few Lady Raiders proved they are capable of making deep runs in the postseason. Jasiah Gilcrest took second in the 100-meter dash in 12.59 seconds and Jamaya Fuller was less than 2 seconds off of the pace second by Dumas in the 100 hurdles after finishing in 17.23 seconds.

In field events, Ka’Mora Watkins took first in the long jump with an astounding 15.04 leap while teammate Naveah Piece took third with 13.05. The Lady Raiders finished second and third discus after Shadea Harrison unfurled a 78.09 throw for second while Anistan Griggs took second with a 71.08 throw.