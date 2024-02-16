HAMLET — Richmond Community College’s 911 telecommunications program will now be available to students at Johnston Community College after an official agreement was signed by college leaders earlier this week.

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, and Vern Lindquist, president of JCC, signed off on the partnership on Monday that will allow JCC students to enroll in the online program and complete an associate degree in 911 Communications & Operations.

“We believe in the power of collaboration to broaden horizons and empower our students to thrive in their chosen fields,” said Dr. Vern Lindquist, president of JCC. “This agreement with Richmond Community College exemplifies our commitment to providing diverse pathways for educational and professional success and our dedication to crafting partnerships with our sister institutions in the Great 58.”

The online degree program developed by RichmondCC provides a pathway for individuals who are interested in starting a career in this field, as well as providing skills enhancement for those already working as 911 telecommunicators.

JCC students will complete a majority of the core courses and the work-based learning portion of the program through RichmondCC, while completing other general education requirements at JCC.

JCC is the seventh community college to collaborate with RichmondCC on making the online associate degree program available to more communities across the state of North Carolina.

“We appreciate Johnston Community College embracing the idea of collaborating on an existing program versus building from the ground up,” McInnis said. “We had over 50 students from across the state enroll in the 911 degree program this past fall semester, and we look forward to accommodating residents of Johnston County with this vital career training.”

The idea for the college curriculum program was developed when the N.C. 911 Board reached out to RichmondCC about a need for standardization in training 911 telecommunicators, plus a need to help elevate this career field. RichmondCC worked closely with the N.C. 911 Board and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to construct the online program.

For more information about the 911 Communications & Operations degree, call RichmondCC at 910-410-1700. For more information about JCC, visit https://www.johnstoncc.edu/.