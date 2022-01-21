He will keep you in balance

A group of mortified onlookers watched from below as Philippe Petit walked on a wire, less than 1 inch in diameter, over 1,300 feet above in New York City. Philippe walked with precise steadiness using a balancing pole that was 39 feet long and weighed 31 pounds. This pole increases the rotational inertia of the artist, which allows more time to move his or her center of mass back to the desired position directly over the wire. If there was an unexpected breeze, Phillipe adjusted his balance with the pole.

Matthew 6:33 — “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, And all these things shall be added to you.”

As believers, God’s glory should always take that number one spot in our lives. Regardless of what is happening or what our schedule is reflecting, we must remain focused on our balance through God. We’ve been experiencing a season where our schedules, routines, and our lives are in a constant state of change. We need to realize that even if the events of our lives are unstable, our priorities can remain firmly in place.

We all seek balance, but that is much easier said than done. We have work, family, friends, social media and life. The world is slowly adjusting, forcing us to conform to a new set of expectations. Before long, those expectations will be the new normal. I implore you to stop, focus on God and family. Everything else will fall into place. Don’t let the world change your balance; you change the world through God.

As we walk that highwire of life, if a breeze throws us off balance, gently come back to center, using God as your balancing pole.

God, I praise you for the life you have given me. I will praise your name while my life is balanced perfectly, and I will praise You when I fall. I will live my life using You as my guide, trying more every day to be better.

Amen.

