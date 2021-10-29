DAYLEN THOMAS CROSS

WINSTON SALEM — Daylen was born at 1:49 pm on Oct. 25, 2021. At Forsyth Medical Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. But Daylen’s soul had already gone to a better place. He was just too perfect for this world.

No services are being held at the request of the parents. But he will be remembered and carried on in memories of so many. He was loved so much!

He is survived and loved by his Mother Valorie Nicole Cross, and Father Dakota Alexander Cross. He is also loved, and survived by, Paternal Grandfather Paul Cross Sr. Maternal Grandfather Danny Durham Jr, Maternal Grandmother Betty Carothers, Step-Grandfather Shane Carothers, And several Great Grand Mothers, Great Great Grandmothers, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Fur-babies.

He was welcomed into those gates above by his Paternal Grandmother Tina M Cross, Paternal Great Grandmother Martha Collins, Maternal Great Grandfather Danny “Rudy” Durham Sr, Great Maternal Grandfather Ronald Lee Wyatt, Great Great Maternal Grandmother Sarah Watlington, and many other angels who we know hold him tight until we can one day.

We love you more than you will ever get to know Daylen Thomas Cross.

You will forever be Our little Nugget.