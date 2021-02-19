Richmond County Schools experiencing shortage of bus drivers

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal “Some of those kids are so small it looks like their backpack is bigger than them,” said Johnny Stanback, a Richmond County Schools bus driver of eight years. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Richmond County Schools is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. Related Articles

ELLERBE — Richmond County Schools currently has about 65 bus drivers, which is about 35 fewer drivers than the school system had prior to the pandemic, a challenge that all schools

Debbie Blake, RCS transportation director, said running routes with this shortage has been stressful at times, but that the bus drivers have stepped up and provided a lot of flexibility. She started her job a week before the pandemic.

“As far as bus drivers, we’ve had a lot that have gone out,” Blake said. “Now, with the vaccine, we’re hoping that some of them will come back.”

Dennis Quick, Associate Superintendent of Auxiliary Services for RCS, estimated that about half have left because of COVID-19 or the fear of it.

Fifteen individuals have signed up for a bus driver training class set for Monday, Feb. 22. Blake said that the class is difficult, and the state of North Carolina has mandated that the bus driver course follow the same federal guidelines as the Commercial Driver’s License program, which applies those who are looking to drive 18-wheelers. It’s a three-day course that also involves some behind the wheel training.

To help the prospective bus drivers pass their tests, one of their staff has made a video about the inspection part of the test that many have difficulties with.

In order to bolster attract new applicants, a school bus has been parked in the Rockingham Wal-Mart’s parking lot with a sign inviting the public to apply. Blake said that many drivers have expressed that they’re more comfortable returning to their job as the peak of COVID-19 appears to be behind us.

While they’ve experienced the difficulties of being short-staffed and virtual learning lessening the need for bus drivers to transport children, the remaining drivers have stayed busy by delivering food throughout the pandemic. Dr. Julian Carter, assistant superintendent of human resources, said that some drivers were driving more than ever by just delivering breakfast, lunch and dinner to drop-off areas.

“It was a very concerted effort on the part of the (Superintendent Jeff Maples) from day one of the pandemic that everyone who wants to work can work,” Quick said. “We did everything possible to make that happen.”

Johnny Stanback, a bus driver for eight years, said that he normally had 40 kids on the bus prior to the pandemic. Now, it’s about six or seven. In addition to the food delivery, he’s been tasked a few times with making sure that the correct homework goes home with the right student.

“There was a lot of responsibility put on our bus drivers to do this and they have really stepped up and made this work,” Quick said. “We’re really appreciative of them.”

Blake said that every bus driver is involved with food delivery, and that they really rely on the drivers to get to know students. Additionally, bus drivers have stepped up to disinfect the buses after each route. The food delivery routes and the student drop-off routes are often separated so they don’t have to clean multiple times.

Per state guidelines, only one children is allowed on a seat at a time, unless they live in the same household. They still must wear a mask. A few windows are always left down to provide more ventilation.

The bus driver position is part-time and many employees have second jobs. Carter said that many people in the community who have hired the bus drivers know their schedule and how it’s imperative for kids to get home safely and on time.

“It’s a tremendous organization to get all of these buses moved each morning,” Carter said.

Carter called them the unsung heroes of this pandemic.

“It’s a seemingly thankless job,” Carter said. “Everything we’ve done so far in this pandemic, (we ask) will the buses accommodate everything?”

A new resource for parents in Richmond County is the Here Comes the Bus app. It’s a GPS tracking app that can help identify exactly when children or food deliveries will arrive. It was launched in September, but hasn’t been used as frequently as expected due to the pandemic.

Individuals interested in applying to become a bus driver can get more information at (910) 997-9841.

Blake said that many of the younger students are excited to be back at school.

“If you ever see a kindergartener walk up and get on a bus — it just warms your heart,” Blake said. “They’re so excited to get on that bus. That’s a reward you cannot deny.”

