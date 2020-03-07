School system lays out COVID-19 prevention procedures

AP photo The coronavirus got its name from its crown-like spikes. AP photo The coronavirus got its name from its crown-like spikes.

HAMLET — Administrators and nurses with Richmond County Schools met with Richmond County Health Department officials Friday for an update on the COVID-19 virus situation and to brainstorm ways to better prepare the school system.

The nurses from each school that were in attendance Friday will take the information they learned at the meeting back to their respective schools. The school system will hand out a guide to students next week on how to prevent the spread of germs.

Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of Student Services, said the Center for Disease Control has advised schools to discourage the use of awards and incentives for perfect attendance during this early phase of COVID-19’s spread to ensure that children don’t feel like they have to come to school if they are showing symptoms.

“We will continue to make sure children or adults with fevers do not come to school,” Jordan said. “Any child who has a fever at school will be separated from asymptomatic children until they can be picked up.”

Staff were provided with the CDC’s official definition of exposure to COVID-19, which is “either at least 10 minutes spent within 6 feet of the patient with confirmed COVID-19 (e.g., in a waiting room) or having spent time in the same airspace (e.g., the same examination room) for 0–2 hours after the confirmed COVID-19 patient.”

School custodians have been instructed to be more aggressive in their cleaning efforts by wiping down door handles, water fountains, and handrails multiple times a day, according to Jordan. Maintenance staff will also ensure that schools have adequate soap and paper towels to account for a greater frequency of hand washing and cleaning.

Cafeteria staff will disinfect tables and serving lines between classes and staff will be required to wear gloves while at the serving line. There will also be new hand-washing guidelines for cafeteria staff which include new steps such as turning off the water faucet with a paper towel instead of freshly-washed hands, according to Jordan.

The Department of Health and Human Services has established a 24-hour hotline which can be reached by calling 866-462-3821 for questions about COVID-19.

In a factsheet, the CDC advises that anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the virus to seek medical care right away, but to call the medical facility before your arrival and inform them of your recent travel and symptoms. The CDC also advised that those who are experiencing symptoms should inform their local health department, and those who have traveled to an outbreak-affected area and do not feel sick should monitor their symptoms for 14 days since last exposure and contact your local health department.

The Richmond County Health Department can be reached at 910-997-8300.

Director Tommy Jarrell said that the best method of sanitizing one’s hands is at least 20 seconds of soap and warm water, and if using hand-sanitizer, to be sure that the brand has at least 60% alcohol in its solution.

The major symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu: fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, fatigue, and persistent cough. There is no vaccine, and Jarrell said it could be a year before the vaccine is identified and distributed widely.

AP photo The coronavirus got its name from its crown-like spikes. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Coronavirus-2.jpg AP photo The coronavirus got its name from its crown-like spikes.

Gavin Stone News Editor