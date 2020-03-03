Super Tuesday: Polls are open

ROCKINGHAM — Tuesday is a chance to pick who you want to be on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 2, so don’t miss out.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 for the 2020 primary election. The polling locations are as follows:

• Rockingham #1

City of Rockingham Parks & Recreation (Browder Park)

1311 Rockingham Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Rockingham #2

Leath Memorial Library

(Calvin Little Room)

412 E. Franklin Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Rockingham #3

Northside Fire Department

209 Bear Branch Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #1

East Rockingham Senior Center 135 Safie 6th Street

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #2

Community Church Recreation Building

193 Mill Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Wolf Pit #3

Cordova Fire & Rescue

108 7th Street

Cordova, NC 28330

• Wolf Pit #4

Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church

162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Marks Creek #1

First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

300 Charlotte Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

• Marks Creek #2

First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall

200 Rice Street

Hamlet, NC 28345

• Beaver Dam #1

Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

108 McCoy Drive

Hoffman, NC 28347

• Beaver Dam #2

Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall

986 Ledbetter Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

• Mineral Springs #1

First United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

2281 N. Main Street

Ellerbe, NC 28338

• Mineral Springs #2

Norman Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

118 W. Moore Street

Norman, NC 28367

• Steeles #1

Mangum Community Building

5838 Grassy Island Road

Mt. Gilead, NC 27306

• Steeles #2

Concord United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

316 Concord Church Rd

Ellerbe NC 28338

• Black Jack #1

Mt. Pleasant Community Building

876 Grassy Island Road

Ellerbe, NC 28338

There are three seats open on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, with the only incumbent being (D) Jimmy Capps. The other candidates gunning for one of the seats are (D) Michael Legrand, (R) Lee Berry, (R) Jeff Smart, (unaffiliated) T.J. Davenport, (D) Susan Bruce, (D) Kevin Clark, (R) Andy Grooms, (R) Jim Entwistle, and (D) Dewey L. Brower.

There are also three open seats on the Richmond County Board of Education. This election is nonpartisan. The incumbents are Wiley L. Mabe, Jerry Ethridge and Ronald Tillman, and the challengers are David L. McGuire and Connie Poole.

In the Senate District 25 race, the ticket is set: incumbent (R) Tom McInnis will face challenger (D) Helen Probst Mills. Running for House of Representatives District 66, (R) Ben Moss and (R) Joey Davis are competing to face incumbent (D) Scott T. Brewer in November.

In the 9th Congressional District race, four Democrats are competing to face Republican Dan Bishop in the general. The four Democrats are Clayton Brooks III, Harry Southerland, Cynthia Wallace and Marcus Williams.

For more information call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8254.

Corrections

In our weekend voter guide, Jimmy Capps’ entry was mistakenly left off, and Ronald Tillman could not be reached by publication to provide details of his platform.

Here is the information for Capps, incumbent Richmond County commissioner running for re-election, followed by the information for Tillman, incumbent school board member running for re-election:

• Education: Richmond Senior High School, associate degree in business from Richmond Community College

• Profession: Owner of J.C.’s Pawn & Jewelry, Inc. and owner of J.C.’s Trailer Sales and Used Appliances

• Past elected office: running for third term on Board of Commissioners

• Platform: Capps said that, in his two terms as a commissioner, he has seen Richmond County make many positive gains and that if re-elected, he wants to “help keep the momentum going,” which can be done by continuing to support the community college’s job training efforts.

Capps also said that if re-elected, he would “push hard” for work to begin to update the Richmond County Jail, which has been a major expense on the horizon — whether they decide to demolish or renovate the building — for decades. He called the jail an “eyesore.”

Ronald Tillman

• Platform: Tillman wants to see smaller class sizes so students can get more individualized attention and supports investing in technology to give students a 21st century education. He said that the school system needs to improve teacher recruitment and retention, as well as hire more diverse staff to be more representative of the students they teach, which studies show contributes to student success.

He also wants to provide support for students’ social, emotional and mental health needs with more specialized staff.

