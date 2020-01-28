Judge Thacker mourned by those who served with her

POLKTON — Retired District Court Judge Lisa Dam Thacker died Saturday, Jan. 25 at age 57, sources confirmed Monday.

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid said Thacker was found outside her home Saturday. The cause of death is still undetermined, though investigators believe the cause is medical, Reid said. An autopsy is pending.

“We don’t expect foul play (to be involved),” Reid said.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at First Baptist Church located at 309 Lee Ave. in Wadesboro. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery.

Thacker, a Lakeland, Florida-native, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1984. She moved to Rockingham after graduating from the West Virginia University School of Law in 1987 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1989.

She was appointed district court judge in 1998 and served as chief district court judge from 2009 to 2012, retiring as a district court judge on March 1, 2018. Thacker served Richmond and Anson counties as a judge throughout her career, and served Union, Stanly, Scotland and Hoke at other times due to redistricting.

Law enforcement and former colleagues in the court system expressed shock at Thacker’s passing. Rep. Scott Brewer, who succeeded Thacker as chief district court judge in 2013 and recommended her for and presented her induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine after her retirement, shared his feelings on social media.

“She had a great legal mind and was an extraordinarily talented trial lawyer. She could bring jurors to tears arguing a case or leave them laughing at the absurdity of something someone said or did in a courtroom,” wrote Brewer, who considered Thacker a friend for 30 years. “Lisa had a quick wit, and could adjust on the fly as well as any lawyer … Our hearts are heavy for her daughter, family, and so many friends who will mourn her passing. She made a difference in the lives of so many people.”

Brewer will be a pallbearer at Thacker’s funeral.

Chief District Court Judge Amy Wilson also noted Thacker’s humor, saying that she could “crack a joke out of nowhere” and had an “infectious personality that had a way of lighting up the room.”

“She had a perfect blend of a sense of humor with a sense of fairness,” Wilson said. “In a very heavy situation she could bring a light-hearted moment to it.”

Wilson said she and Thacker bonded over being “mama judges” — both of them were balancing raising young children while serving behind the bench.

When she retired, Thacker gave Richmond County Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel one of her robes. Daniel said Thacker was “one of the best at everything she did.”

“(Thacker) truly cared about victims … and cared about the lives of children involved in the case,” said Daniel. “In my heart I’m sad. I’m still in shock to lose her.”

Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons worked alongside Thacker for more than 10 years when he was a young investigator and she was working in the district attorney’s office.

“She was a good friend, a good prosecutor, and an excellent judge,” Clemmons said. “Although she’s retired, she will be sorely missed.”

Clemmons added that as a prosecutor, she “didn’t beat around the bush” when it came to building a case. If law enforcement’s case was lacking, she didn’t hold back.

“She let you know up front so you knew where you needed to go,” he said.

District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace counts Thacker as among the smarted judges she’s ever met, saying she knew the law “inside and out,” but at least once she didn’t respond too well under pressure: Wallace recounted the story of when her mother, retired Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace, went into labor with Wallace’s younger brother while in the courtroom presiding over a case in which Thacker was working as an assistant district attorney.

Wallace said that Thacker “was having a heart attack” over the situation, while her mother was “fine.”

“That describes their personalities completely,” Wallace said.

The last time Wallace saw Thacker was about a month ago when Wallace took lunch to her house.

“She’s one of those judges that law enforcement loves, domestic violence advocates loved her,” Wallace said. “Defense attorney’s loved her too, and that’s hard to do.”

Gavin Stone News Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

