Economy continues to see signs of growth

Richmond County got some good news today.

The federal government released its monthly unemployment rates, and the percentage of people without jobs in Richmond dropped again. It now rests at 4.9 percent.

Considering the county started off 2019 at 6.2 percent unemployment, the trend is certainly welcome.

“Yes, the business climate in Richmond County is outstanding currently, as it is in the majority of the country,” said County Manager Bryan Land. “We are experiencing the best economy we have seen in many decades,” he added.

Diversity of industry in the region is one of the main factors contributing to the economic upswing, Land believes. Which is easy to see when looking back at the history of the area. For example, when the clothing industry went south, the region was devastated financially mainly due to lack of diversity. There simply weren’t other jobs available, so those that found themselves suddenly unemployed stayed unemployed longer.

Today’s industry in Richmond runs the corporate gamet; from a major pellet manufacturer who opened operations about a year ago, to the distributor of sporting equipment that occupies 300,000 square feet in a county industrial park.

“If one industry takes a hit, it won’t have much of an effect on us,” explained Land, “since we aren’t dependent on any one industry anymore. We have been blessed over the last 10 years to diversify our local industries.”

Another factor that certainly helps determine an area’s economic stability is the amount local workers are being paid. The higher the wages, the higher the amount of discretionary spending, generally speaking. “The majority of our local industries are hiring and they are paying well. We are certainly approaching full employment,” said the County Manager.

Since the turn of the century, Richmond’s worst years – using unemployment as a barometer – were 2010 and 2011. Unemployment hit the high 15 pecent mark in both of those years.

In fact, from November, 2008 until March, 2014, unemployment never dipped below double figures.

Richmond still trails behind the state average, which sits at 4 percent, and really is lagging compared to the U.S. numbers, where only 3.7 percent of workers are without a job.

Still, the trend continues to get better, and that’s a good thing, at least in Land’s eyes. “Our local sales tax revenues continue to increase quarterly and that is always a good barometer of your local economy. Citizens are continuing to spend money at a strong pace,” he explained. “I am certainly not an economist, however I am cautiously optimistic that will be able to continue to ride the strong economic wave for the next few years.”

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_fredgraph-2-.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_unemployment-2-.jpg

Richmond’s unemployment rate drops under 5 percent

Robert Leininger Editor

Contact Robert Leininger at [email protected]

Contact Robert Leininger at [email protected]