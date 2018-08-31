County commissioners on Speedway sale: ‘multi-million dollar impact’ on economy

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The new owners of the Rockingham Speedway have launched a website on their purchase: www.therocknc.com. The track’s old site should redirect visitors to the new one. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The new owners of the Rockingham Speedway have launched a website on their purchase: www.therocknc.com. The track’s old site should redirect visitors to the new one.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Friday issued a joint statement celebrating the sale of the Rockingham Speedway and offered more details on the future of the venture.

The statement — which opened with the declaration, “This is a great day for Richmond County!!,” double exclamation points included — said the new owners would focus primarily on “event promotions.” It continues, “However, we are open minded to other opportunities.”

Asked to explain what that meant, County Manager Bryan Land said in an email: “We will welcome any events that the group hosts; bottom line, it’s all about putting heads in the beds of our local motels and visitors coming to Richmond County, patronizing our local business & restaurants.

“All of these transactions help to inject money into our local economy.”

Rockingham Properties LLC bought the iconic Speedway for $2.8 million on Thursday, after months of negotiations. The majority owner, Dan Lovenheim, has not yet provided details on the plans for the Speedway but described them Thursday as “remarkably encompassing.”

“This new venture will help strengthen not only Richmond County but regional economies by generating opportunities for local businesses to expand and thrive,” reads a joint statement by the board. “We are anticipating a multimillion-dollar impact to our local economy.”

The statement, signed by Land, goes on to say, “It has been a pleasure to work with these gentlemen, as they are true visionaries and exceptional promoters!”

The new owners also launched a website Friday, www.therocknc.com. Frank Bloom, an operating partner in the new venture, said the old website for the Speedway, www.rockinghamspeedway.com, would redirect visitors to the new site by the end of the day Friday.

The Rockingham Speedway opened in 1965 and was a significant draw to the area for nearly 40 years. But it has not held an event since a Camping World Truck Series race in April 2013. It since has changed hands multiple times.

