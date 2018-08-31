Missing teen found, returned to family

Contributed photo Neveah Wadley, 14, has been reunited with her family after going missing last week. Contributed photo Neveah Wadley, 14, has been reunited with her family after going missing last week.

ROCKINGHAM — Fourteen-year-old Neveah Wadley has been found and reunited with her loved ones, her family said Friday morning.

Neveah was reported missing Aug. 24, and flyers began going up around the county, spurring promises of prayers and hope for the teen’s safety on social media.

Glenda Davis, Neveah’s paternal grandmother and legal guardian, said Friday that Neveah’s mother received a text from someone who knew of the girl’s location, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office went to pick her up.

Sheriff’s deputies found the missing teen without incident Thursday night, at a residence on Edwards Circle, off U.S. 1 in Rockingham, Major Jay Childers said.

“Everything’s OK,” Davis said Friday. “All the family was united and was glad to see her.”

Childers said in an email that deputies had searched the residence on Edwards Circle the night, after receiving a tip. Neveah returned to that home Thursday night, and the resident texted the teen’s mother.

Childers said he did not expect criminal charges to be filed in the case.

Davis said the family was grateful to all of those who called in with tips and offered prayers, as well as law enforcement who, she said, “went beyond the call of duty.”

Detective Chris Lampley led the case for the Hamlet Police Department. Lampley said officers responded to about a dozen tips about Neveah’s whereabouts in the week she was missing.

The family printed more that 600 flyers, Davis said. Neveah had been seen last walking away from her maternal grandmother’s home on Henderson Street in Hamlet after making a call to her boyfriend’s grandfather. Her boyfriend’s phone had been taken.

Police gave no details on the home at which Neveah was found.

