Make your mark on local elections: Sign up to vote

ROCKINGHAM — The deadline for registering to vote in the fall elections is Oct. 12 — only about six weeks away. Following is what you need to know to be ready to vote in Richmond County.

Get registered

Go to www.ncsbe.gov and print out a registration form. To be eligible, you must have resided in the precinct in which you wish to vote for at least 30 days before the election, and you may not be serving a sentence for committing a felony. If you have been convicted of a felony, you must have fully completed your sentence, including probation and/or parole.

The application will require that you provide a current and valid photo ID as well as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.

You may mail in the form or submit it in person to the Richmond County Board of Elections, 221 S. Hancock St., Rockingham, NC 28379.

To complete same-day registration, you must complete the application in person at your voting location and have proof of address on hand.

Stay informed

You will have at least two chances to hear what candidates have to say.

The Ashley Chapel Community Center will offer a candidate forum with those running for county commissioner, at 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at 372 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Potential voters will be able to hear and ask questions of the candidates.

On Oct. 9, the Richmond Young Professionals will offer its “Pints and Politics” event at the Rockingham VFW. Candidates for County Commission, the state Senate and U.S. Congress will attend. (Time and other details of the event have not been set.)

Plan when to vote

Early voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every weekday from Wednesday, Oct. 17, until Saturday, Nov. 3, when times will change to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The early-voting site is the Richmond County Cooperative Extension, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham.

Absentee ballots are available at the Richmond County Board of Elections, 221 S. Hancock St., Rockingham. Completed ballots must be returned to the elections board no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 30.

Election day will be Nov. 6.

Call 910-997-8253 for more information.

