Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Investigators say one man was killed and a man and woman were injured following a shooting Wednesday night. No charges had been filed late Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Investigators say one man was killed and a man and woman were injured following a shooting Wednesday night. No charges had been filed late Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — One person was killed and two were injured Wednesday night in a shooting at 148 Maner Road, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, deputies found 25-year-old Christopher Maurice Easterling of McColl, South Carolina, in the front yard of the home, according to a press release issued late Thursday morning. He apparently had been shot but was conscious and was airlifted to an unidentified hospital where investigators said he is in stable condition.

Inside the residence, deputies found 28-year-old Sylvester Lee Wilburn of Rockingham, who also had been shot. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

The third victim, 23-year-old Erica Denise Kendall of Rockingham, had been shot in her lower leg. She was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and has been released.

Easterling is a person of interest in the investigation, but no charges had been filed as of press time Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kendall made a public Facebook post in which she describes the series of events that took place — which have not been corroborated by law enforcement — and expresses grief over Wilburn’s death, with whom she was in a relationship.

“We constantly chilled literally almost every day, we built each other up even when it was hard for us to do so,” Kendall wrote of herself and Wilburn’s relationship. “We made promises that (I) will (never) forget and his life taken for what?”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is the second homicide investigation for the sheriff’s office this year and the third in the county.

Walter Williams, of Laurel Hill, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ervin Parks during a New Year’s gathering at a bar. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

Last month, Rockingham Police charged Lanetta Peguese with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 58-year-old Michael Jeffrey Marble of Anson County. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, communicating threats, assault on a government official or employee and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to online court records. Peguese was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

William R. Toler contributed to this story. Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

