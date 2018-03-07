Feds indict 4 in Richmond County meth conspiracy case

Richmond County Jail Four men were recently indicted on federal meth charges. Pictured, clockwise from top left: Kevin Freeman, Timothy Pearson, Kyle Sanders and Justin Beck. Richmond County Jail Four men were recently indicted on federal meth charges. Pictured, clockwise from top left: Kevin Freeman, Timothy Pearson, Kyle Sanders and Justin Beck.

GREENSBORO — Four more men have been indicted on federal charges related to making meth.

Kevin Anthony Freeman, Justin Lamar Beck, Timothy Teal Pearson II and Kyle Eugene Sanders were all named in an eight-count indictment, filed Feb. 27 in federal court, accusing them of conspiring to make and distribute methamphetamine in Richmond County.

The first count charges each with manufacturing and distributing the drug, as well as having the ingredients — including pseudoephedrine — and equipment to do so.

Freeman stands accused of using a home at 106 Aslington Street in Rockingham to manufacture and distribute meth in January.

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly told the Daily Journal at the time that detectives found a methamphetamine disposal site at the home on Jan. 18 after receiving a call from a former resident who knew the property was supposed to be vacant.

That was the third cleanup agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation responded to this year, according to spokesperson Patty McQuillan.

Freeman is also accused of having a Taurus .38-caliber handgun “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime” in October of 2017.

Likewise, federal prosecutors say Pearson was in possession of a short-barreled Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun at the time of his meth trafficking.

Because meth was becoming a growing problem, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI initiated a federal meth conspiracy investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s office in 2014.

“That investigation has led to the federal indictment and arrest of 65 individuals in and around Richmond County who are involved in domestic methamphetamine production,” SBI Special Agent Kelly Page said in January.

Freeman was previously accused of making meth at another home on Aslington Street in 2014, according to Daily Journal archives. However, there is no record of a conviction in that case.

He is currently serving a 12-month suspended sentence following an April 2017 conviction on misdemeanor charges of possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance and larceny, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

In 2012, Freeman was convicted on misdemeanor charges of maintaining a place for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show.

Beck was convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny in 2011, according to state records.

Sanders is currently serving a minimum of one year and seven months behind bars after his probation was revoked on a 2015 conviction on felony charges of assault inflicting serious injury and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. His sentence began Feb. 5.

Records show Sanders already served three months on that conviction following probation revocation.

Deputies say he also was involved in a jailhouse brawl in December.

Sanders was first convicted in 2010 for possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny.

Teal has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 or wtoler@yourdailyjournal.com.