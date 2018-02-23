Richmond County sheriff’s deputies break down alleged drug dealer’s door serving warrants

Marshall Marshall

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team broke down the door of a Rockingham man who refused to allow deputies to serve him warrants for his arrest on Tuesday.

Travis Joel Marshall, 29, had outstanding warrants stemming from a sale of 0.4 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant in July, according to court documents. When deputies knocked on his door Tuesday, Marshall allegedly said the officers would have to kick the door in to arrest because he was not going to open it for them.

The deputies then called for the Special Response Team, who forced entry to the home on Circlewood Drive. Marshall allegedly still refused to be arrested, blocking deputies from putting handcuffs on him and kicking and fighting them as they tried to subdue him, according to warrants for his arrest.

Court records show Marshall is facing the following felony charges: two counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of cocaine; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and one count of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Marshall was still being held in the Richmond County Jail on Friday under a $45,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court March 8.

Online court records show Marshall has other court appearances scheduled for March 13 and 21 on traffic infractions.

He was convicted of felony common law robbery and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon in July 2011 for which he served two years and nine months, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent untill proven guilty in a court of law.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

