Crime report for July 13 & 14

July 13

WADESBORO — At 4:03 p.m., Cap. Josh Beam received a call through dispatch services requesting that he speak with a female victim of cyber fraud. The victim explained that her mother “noticed a purchase for a DJI Avata Pro View Combo drone from Maverick Drone Systems.”

The victim further reported the ordered drone was delivered to 635 E. Pungo St. in Belhaven, NC on July 11, with a purchase number of “11448.”

The victim alerted the Belhaven Police Department where she was “told to file a report with (her) local agency.” The case is active.

MORVEN — At 10:33 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Mineral Springs MHP and Robinson Bridge Rd. following reports of shots fired in the area. Walking the area, county units located 16 spent 5.56 shell casings scattered along the roadway. No damage was observed to any of the nearby properties and the casings were collected and logged into evidence. Case is active.

July 14

LILESVILLE — At 12:11 a.m., Deputy Cory Howard arrived at a residence on Dean St. in response to a report of the victim’s neighbor communicating threats throughout the day, such as that he was “going to kill her and her child.”

The victim stated that the suspect was alternately hiding inside the walls of her home and under the residence. When Deputy Howard requested the victim show him where the neighbor was hiding, the victim picked up “a hand ax and hit a portion of wall with it.”

The victim was advised of her options and the case is active.

MORVEN — At 1:02 a.m., deputies responded to a home on McLendon Rd. following a call claiming that someone had busted out one of the windows of their home and “it sounded like a gunshot.”

The victim showed deputies a window with a uniform crack across it, along with a chair containing the outline of a small footprint. The case is active.

POLKTON — At 8:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jones Pond Rd. following a report of a young adult that decided to leave home on his own volition. The reporting victim produced a lengthy page of notes from the missing individual detailing his decision to “[seek] new opportunities in life and not to attempt to contact him.”

The family was advised of their limited options and the case is closed.