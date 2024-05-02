The Richmond Lady Raiders losing streak extended to three games following last Friday’s 7-0 loss to Lee County.

A five-goal performance by Lady Yellow Jacket senior forward Gillian Garrison made the difference last Friday, with the loss dropping the Lady Raiders record to 7-9-3 and 3-6-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Lady Raiders wrap up the regular season this week with three games on the road starting Tuesday against Clinton County, then remain on the road Thursday against Scotland and face Lee County one more time Friday before opening the conference tournament. Kickoff for each of the games is set for 6 p.m.