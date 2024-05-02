SOUTHERN PINES – Strong performances on the track and in the throwing circle resulted in medals for multiple Richmond Lady Raiders last Friday.

The Lady Raiders finished fourth overall, but not without multiple athletes ending their 2024 seasons on a high note.

Junior sprinter Amariah Gibson finished the highest among her Lady Raider teammates after taking third in the 100-meter dash. Sophomore thrower Ella Parker, hot off taking second last week at Richmond’s host meet, took fourth in shotput.

A trio of relay teams took fourth place. The 4×100, comprised of Jasiah Gilchrist, Amariah Gibson, Tanaja Harrison and Ka’Mora Watkins, kicked off the action after finishing with a time of 52.1 seconds. Gilchrist and Gibson later assisted 4×200 teammates Tenaziah McNeil and Taylor Newton to fourth with a time of 1:53.14. In complete track actions, Newton assisted the 4×400 teammates Brooklyn Jemison, Naveah Pierce and Mariana Mendez to a fourth-place finish in a time of 5:11.13.