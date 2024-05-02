Multiple Richmond Raiders wrapped up the 2024 season by medaling at the Sandhills Athletic Conference Track and Field Meet last Friday.

The Raiders took fourth place with 72 points, thanks in part to strong performances by the 4×100 relay team and senior jumper Tyrene McKenzie.

McKenzie took first in the high jump following a jump-off with Hoke County sophomore standout William Leak, then took fourth in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump. In other field events, sophomore Keonta Pegues took fourth in the long jump, and Jordan Hamilton took fifth in the discus.

On the track, the 4×100 – comprised of Pegues, Hamilton, Tyrese Collins and Aaron Coleman – took second with a time of 43.68 seconds, which was just .33 seconds off of the pace of first-place Pinecrest. Collins also took fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.45) and nearly replicated his pace at double the distance after taking fifth in the 200 (22.88).

Another standout performance from last Friday was a fourth-place finish by so. Dominic Tillnan in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.47 seconds.

In complete track action, the 4×400 team – comprised of Nyrjier Allen, Amer Morrison, Christian Surgent and Jordan Bostick took fourth with a time of 3:41. Morrison and Allen earlier assisted fellow 4×200 team members Jyneil Scott and Deshaun Ingram in taking fifth in the 4×200 with a time of 1:34.42.