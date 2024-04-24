Pictured here is Zane Searcy accepting his award. On the right is Post 73 Commander, JoAnn Blyther, left, Carlton Hawkins, Zane’s Mentor from Post 147 in Rockingham. Zane was an Oratorical Contestant for Post 147. The Oratorical Speech Contest is open to all high school students public, private, and homeschooled. Contact an American Legion Post if you wish to participate.

Zane Searcy, RSHS Senior, visited with American Legion-Ellerbe Post 73 during their April Membership Meeting. He explained what his Oratorical Speech was about and shared some of his speech with the group. Zane finished third in the state at the NC Department of The American Legion State Contest on March 23, 2024. Post 73 is proud of Zane and awarded him with a college scholarship of $500.00 during the meeting.

Zane was an Oratorical Contestant for Post 147. The Oratorical Speech Contest is open to all high school students public, private, and homeschooled. Contact an American Legion Post if you wish to participate.