ROCKINGHAM — It was an honor for members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to attend the recent graduation ceremony for the 162nd N.C. SHP basic school.

Three of the eighteen newly sworn Troopers are former deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and all three served as class leaders during the basic school.

Trooper Christopher Monroe and Trooper Ryan Walker have been assigned to Richmond County as their duty station and Trooper Garrett Leviner has been assigned to Chatham County.