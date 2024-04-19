ELLERBE — On Thursday April 4, at approximately 5:07 a.m, Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports deputies were dispatched to the dollar store in Ellerbe.

Deputies entered the building. Immediately deputies noticed the store’s back metal doors appeared to have been rammed by a vehicle whose driver appeared intent on gaining entry into the store after hours.

In a press release, Sheriff Gulledge confirms, “No entry was made into the store.”

Following intense scrutiny, deputies discovered the alleged getaway vehicle of the after hour shoppers on the store’s surveillance system.

A short time later, deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description from the early morning dollar store door ramming, parked in a nearby IGA parking lot on Airport Road.

Approaching the vehicle, detectives were able to identify the occupants of the vehicle as Nashton Ryan Kranz, 27, of Rockingham, and Kimberly Suzanne Parsons, 27, of Ellerbe.

Following identification of the suspects, deputies determined the vehicle involved in the incident to be stolen. Deputies arrested the pair on scene.

Kranz was arrested and charged with attempted breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to real and personal property.

Parsons was issued a citation for possession of Xanax. She was subsequently processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond.