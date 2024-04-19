With over a decade on the job, Gainey finds her most rewarding moments in, “Being able to calm someone who is upset or lonely, assuring them that someone is on the way to help.”

Part of Gainey’s joy comes from letting callers know how much dispatch operators truly care about them, what they are going through, and the ultimate outcome of their situation.

Mary Gainey has thirteen and a half years in dispatch service and sums up her experience, by confiding, “I enjoy helping people.”

One part of her dispatch service that she finds truly rewarding is, “The calm right after a hectic call… When everything goes right.”

Brittany Terry wasn’t sure about dispatch at first, but can now jubilantly share, “Seven years later and I am still here and I love it.”

McInnis finds his greatest reward, like his mother before him, in, “Knowing I get to make a difference or help someone in the county I grew up in.”

“I always wanted to do something in this field… I always wanted to ride in a fire truck every day,” he sheepishly explained.

Garrett McInnis has ten years following in his mother’s footsteps of serving the community. He watched from the sidelines as his mother went to work every day and made a difference in the life of a stranger.

Though she has not been in service long, Jones already knows that for her, the most rewarding moment of her day is, “Hearing the relief in someone’s voice when they realize I am helping, help is coming, and they will be ok.”

Sarah Jones has been with dispatch for three months and has found she loves, “The constant involvement in my community.”

Over the course of her career, Dixon has found the most rewarding aspect of her profession comes from, “Being able to help people on what may be the worst day of their lives.”

Angie Dixon initially came to dispatch looking for a career change. She now has four years of service under her belt and shares, “I truly enjoy my job and I know this is where I am supposed to be.”

Richmond County is celebrating its invaluable dispatch team through Telecommunication Week.

One part of her dispatch service that she finds truly rewarding is, “The calm right after a hectic call… When everything goes right.”

Cassie Smith will have one year in dispatch service this coming May, and is looking forward to celebrating the milestone. Smith fell into dispatch, initially applying as an avenue to return home after moving away.

“I fell in love with the profession. Since starting this I have never looked back.”

Finding great joy in helping her community, Smith says, “I love to be a light to people on their worst day, because no one ever wants to call 911.”

