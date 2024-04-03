South Piedmont Community College, Pressly Animal Hospital team up to help adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities

Students in South Piedmont Community College’s Compass Education program now have a new option for gaining workforce skills: the College’s first-ever Pet Care Academy.

Compass Education is a program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Students in the program gain math, reading, writing, and interpersonal skills needed to continue their education and gain employment.

After completing their basic Compass Education classes, students can enroll in one of the College’s Compass Education Learning Academies to further advance their skills. The College has long offered a Food Service Academy, and beginning this month, in partnership with Pressly Animal Hospital, the College is offering a Pet Care Academy.

“Many of our students are interested in working with animals. We saw the creation of this academy as a great chance to respond to student interest, partner with a local employer, and expand opportunities for our students,” said Nikki Myers, director of Compass Education.

During the Pet Care Academy, students will learn to assist in the care of animals in a retail setting. Specifically, they’ll learn about animal behavior, grooming techniques, handling/restraining of animals, customer service, and recordkeeping. They’ll complete much of the program working hands-on at Pressly.

Pressly Animal Hospital, which has locations in Matthews and Monroe, jumped at the chance to assist students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“The owner, Dr. William Pressly, has a special needs child as well. He is fully aware of how capable these young adults are. He knows the importance of partnership with different organizations to help develop the minds and inspire the talents that they possess,” said Kristina Simmons, the animal hospital’s practice manager.

Simmons said participants in the Pet Care Academy will get unique experiences as they work alongside the practice’s veterinarians.

“Students will be able to assist the veterinary medical team. During their time at the hospital, they will learn about pet behavior, proper leashing techniques, and safe handling and restraint methods. Students will understand the importance of a clean, sanitized environment. The students will also spend some time with our Front Desk team. They will learn basic skills of client service. The students will acquire the knowledge of how to be personable, confident and engage in effective client communication,” she said.

In addition to gaining workforce skills, Simmons hopes the students learn something about themselves too.

“I hope this gives them the self-confidence and awareness that they can do whatever they put their minds to. Most people with special needs have a gift when it comes to animals. We don’t want to see the gift that God gave them not be able to be used to its full potential,” Simmons said.

She added:

“South Piedmont should be commended for piloting this program. We’re very proud to be part of it and the community. I wish other veterinarians could see the value in programs like this and would step forward to take the opportunity, like we did, and become involved. I am truly excited for the partnership and can’t wait for it to take off.”