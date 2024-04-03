RICHMOND — Working towards preparing students with necessary life skills for the challenges they can expect to experience upon graduation, Richmond NInth Grade Academy teamed up with the State Employees Credit Union.

This educational collaboration produced the ‘Reality of Money’ experience, allowing students to get a firm grasp on how to budget paying for bills while still purchasing groceries.

Each student was given a profile which included details like occupation, education, income, and credit score. Volunteers manned stations around the gym, guiding students through real-life scenarios of purchasing essentials and paying bills.

Individuals circulated the room with ‘stuff happens’ cards, allowing students to experience the reality of unexpected expenses such as home maintenance or car issues.