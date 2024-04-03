CHARLOTTE, N.C. – At Bojangles, it turns out the secret really is in the sauce, and the secret’s out: Bo Sauce is back. Bo Sauce levels up the chain’s iconic Chicken Supremes with an extra touch of bold flavor.

Fans of Bojangles’ cult-favorite dipping sauce—Bo Sauce, a sweet, tangy and creamy sauce with herbs and spices—have been lamenting the disappearance of their favorite condiment since the flavor left menus in 2022, and they haven’t suffered in silence.

Described by one devoted fan as “the biggest crime of 2022 (#devastated)” and another who said, “Every day is dry without Bo Sauce,” Bojangles has received more than 24,000 pleas on X alone for a Bo Sauce return.

“Back by popular demand, Bo Sauce is now available in restaurants to pair with all your favorite menu items,” said Tom Boland, Chief Marketing Officer at Bojangles. “Bo Sauce has been a fan favorite for years, and we are delighted to bring our signature sauce with a creamy, bold bite.”

Bo Sauce is a great complement to just about anything, but pairs best with Bojangles’ bold, juicy, golden Chicken Supremes and perfectly seasoned fries, which are all available at participating Bojangles restaurants. Guests also can conveniently order through the Bojangles app, Bojangles.com and popular food delivery services.

And for the truly devoted, Bo Sauce will be available by the bottle in 1,500 stores across the Southeast, including Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Ingles, KJ’s, Lowes Foods and Piggly Wiggly retailers, beginning in April. Bojangles is partnering with Sauer Brands to launch the new bottled dipping sauces.

“Bojangles’ dipping sauces hold a special place in our guests’ hearts because the flavors complement our delicious chicken so well,” said Boland. “We’re excited about the partnership with Sauer Brands, making it possible for even more fans to enjoy our most popular sauces in the convenience of their homes.”

In addition to Bo Sauce, the bottled dipping sauce flavors also include Bojangles’ signature Honey Mustard and BBQ. Each 14-oz bottle is sold individually.