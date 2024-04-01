ROCKINGHAM — Multiple reports are circulating in the motorsports industry of an upcoming transition for Rockingham Dragway to Rockingham Greenway Motorsports Complex, the national flagship all green motorsports complex of the world by way of the Clean Energy Electric Racing Initiative Federal Grant. As of January 1, 2026, all racing at Rockingham Greenway Motorsports Complex will be electric powered only.

The Clean Energy Electric Racing Initiative is funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) and the U.S. Department of Energy Discover the World of Energy DOE Stem program. The Department encourages the collaboration and cooperation between industry, academia, and government to create a vibrant scientific ecosystem. Rockingham Greenway Motorsports Complex will be home to cutting-edge research and the deployment of innovative clean energy technologies in motor vehicles, motorsports, and nutrition.

On March 28, 2024, Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina had reached electric vehicle registration goals two years earlier than initially expected. The progression of our state as pioneers into a cleaner, more sustainable future coupled with the strong racing heritage of our state and Rockingham, specifically, made our facilities a clear frontrunner in selecting the national hub for green motorsports. See the full press release here: https://governor.nc.gov/news/press-releases/2024/03/28/governor-cooper-announces-north-carolina-reaches-electric-vehicle-registration-goals-two-years-early

In preparation for the upcoming restructure, Rockingham Dragway is currently in the process of acquiring the neighboring field of solar panels situated just north of the track on U.S. HWY 1. Upon the purchase closing, the solar energy absorbed will be redirected to power the facility, 224 electric vehicle charging stations, and all Rock Racing Batteries, including the newest addition, the 32 volt unobtainium battery.

Along with the multitude of clean upgrades to the facility and the green shift of the motor vehicles, the food served will also be consistent with the green initiative to ensure a comprehensive shift to sustainability in all facets. Upon the November 2025 completion of the Better Beef manufacturing plant in the Richmond County Energy Way Industrial Park, all Rock Burgers will be made of mycelium- a fungal root system whose fruiting bodies (mushrooms) contain nine essential amino acids, plus fiber. Additionally, all mycelium processed at Better Beef will be grown at the Rockingham Greenway Motorsports Complex facility.

While we know this news will be electrifying to our loyal race fans, we encourage you to stay plugged in with us, charge into a cleaner, sustainable future with us. We are all in this together!

See a sneak peak of the events already scheduled for 2026:

● Gasless Outlaws: No Gas Kings

● Volt Wars

● Battle of the Batteries

● Hybrid Heads Up

● Lightning Lithiums

● Charge or Die

● Watts Mania

● Plug Power Classic

● No Prep, No Gas, No Harm

● Battery Brackets

● Rock Charge

● Solar Summit

● Cell Clashes

● Wattage Wars

● Top EV’ers

● ICEV 4 ME Car Show

● Heads up, Batteries Down