LAURINBURG — After not being able to host the in-person event for several years due to COVID-19, the Relay for Life of Scotland County has brought in more than $90,000 for cancer research.

While organizers have been constantly working in the background hoping to return to Pate Stadium for the event, co-chair Stewart Thomas said it was surreal to be back.

“It was something that we weren’t 100% sure we’d ever get back to,” Thomas said. “It was almost like a dream to be out there just like before but I think being able to have the community come together out there really emphasized the sense of hope we have with Relay.”

It was the 25th year for the event but due to COVID, Thomas said it has been like starting over.

“We’re calling this our ‘Restart Relay,’” Thomas said. “Typically in the past, we build from the crowd who comes out to the event and that’s how we’ve continued to grow. Since we haven’t had the in-person event in three years, it’s like we’re starting over. We know though that through the community support we saw on Friday that we will continue to grow and get better every year.”

With the restarting of the event, teams were down too with only 25 instead of the typical 40 to 45. However, Thomas said despite the lower than average numbers, the teams blew him away.

“I truly cannot say enough about all of the teams that were out there,” Thomas said. “They all went above and beyond this year, it was just incredible. They all showed so much support for the event and put in so much effort.”

For those unable to attend the Relay event, Thomas added there are still ways to donate to the American Cancer Society. To donate visit the Relay for Life website and click donate, then type in Scotland County in the search bar before contributing.

“I can’t thank the community enough for the support and effort that was put into this event this year,” Thomas said. “Carol and I feel like it’s an honor to be able to chair this event but it’s really the community who make this a success. We are all in this fight together and hopefully, in the future we won’t ever have to have a loved one hear the words ‘you have cancer.’”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.