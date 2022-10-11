LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was sentenced to 36 months in connection to a 2020 shooting in the city.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, Brock Rush was arrested in January on a federal indictment for violation 18 U.S.C. 922(g)(1), a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

In August Rush was sentenced to 36 months followed by 36 months of supervised probation for the charges.

The arrest and charges are in connection to a shooting that occurred on South Caledonia Road on Aug. 3, 2020. When officers responded to the scene several items of evidence were collected including two shell casings from the front yard of a residence. It was later determined that the casings had belonged to Rush.

The LPD worked in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives which lead to the original arrest of Rush.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange