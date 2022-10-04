In coordination with the UNC Pembroke School of Education, UNCP Athletics would like to personally invite you to attend Schools Night! As a thank you, we are offering a discounted grandstand ticket of $12.00 to our K-12 partners and students/families! Please follow the steps below to purchase your tickets! Kick-off will occur at 6 p.m. with gates set to open at 4 p.m. Tailgating will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Please visit UNCPBraves.com/Tickets
Select Get Tickets for “Football Vs. West Virginia State – Robeson County Schools Night”
Click the gold “Have a passcode” phrase and enter the code TEACH22 or LEARN22
Select any LIGHT GREEN seats available on the seat map
Complete the transaction, be sure to include your mobile phone number!
Join the Braves for a night you will not forget at Robeson County Schools Day!
If you have any questions or concerns, contact us at 910.775.4123 or email us at [email protected]