MAXTON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a call came in around 7:30 a.m. about a body found on the back side of County Line Grocery on Hwy. 71. Upon arrival, deputies located 29-year-old Devonta Antwon Stanley of Maxton. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released and the investigation is on-going.

