Richmond County Board of Commissioner candidate Linda Ross asked about how the elderly can be better cared for in rural North Carolina.

ROCKINGHAM — Cheri Beasley, a candidate for the US Senate, visited Richmond and Anson County on Thursday as part of her Standing Up for North Carolina tour.

At 10:30 a.m., citizens gathered at Pattan’s Downtown Grille in Rockingham to listen to Beasley and ask questions.

Elected officials that were present included Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue, Dobbins Heights Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway, Register of Deeds Linda Douglas, Ellerbe Councilman Jeremy McKenzie and Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel.

“She knows that both parties have failed to stand up for everyday people,” McKenzie said while introducing Beasley to the crowd.

He detailed her almost 30 years of experience serving the state of North Carolina, as a public defender, a judge, and the first African-American woman to serve as Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

“My mother instilled in me the values of hard work, faith and integrity and thinking about my own role in service outside of myself,” Beasley said to the crowd of over 60 people. “I’ve been in court almost everyday, seeking the truth at times when it’s hardest to find. I’ve been engaged in peoples lives at time when it’s life-changing for them, and frankly, often life-changing for me.”

Beasley said that while North Carolina, the state that she’s raised her two twin boys in, is the ninth largest state in the nation, about a third of its residents earn less than $15 an hour.

“It didn’t take a pandemic for us to know that people in North Carolina have been struggling for quite some time,” Beasley said.

Two key elements of her campaign that she mentioned including lowering prescription drug costs and ensuring access to affordable healthcare for all of North Carolina.

“So many of these issues that impact people in North Carolina are not partisan,” Beasley said. “If you don’t have clean air or clean water, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent. If it’s you or someone you love that can’t afford their prescription drugs, it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent. You can’t afford your healthcare, or the cost of gas and food are going up, these are not partisan issues.”

Beasley said that her two children are now in their ’20s, but that from birth, she knew they would need various medical and surgical procedures for the rest of their lives. She said they’ve been covered through insurance, but for many families in North Carolina, they don’t have that luxury.

Michael Legrand, a former candidate for the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, asked Beasley about teen pregnancy in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

“There are Democrats who are pro-life,” Legrand stated, adding that Richmond County is fourth highest in the state for teen pregnancy. “And some teen pregnancies, they want to have their child. What would you suggest as far as providing resources for those young ladies who choose to have their child and not have an abortion?”

Beasley replied that it’s not a contradiction to advocate for reproductive freedom while also supporting women who choose to have a baby.

“While this is about reproductive freedom, it’s about so much more,” Beasley responded. “This is the first time in our nation’s history that a constitutional right has been taken away. If a constitutional right can be taken away once, it can happen again. And maybe the next time, it’s a right that you care a little more about.”

Army veteran and activist Perry Parks detailed his therapeutic experience with marijuana to the crowd.

“Now, we have 39 states where [marijuana is] legal for recreational use and a large number that allow medical use,” Parks stated. “We are dead last in the nation and missing a chance to put our farmers back to work.”

Another member of the audience added that from their experience living in the Northeast, marijuana can provide a tax benefit to the area.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Beasley said about legalizing cannabis in the state of North Carolina.

Rev. Michael Patrick of Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, who led the invocation for the event, asked about whether psychological evaluations should be mandated for law enforcement. He said that he was a former police officer himself.

“We’ve worked very hard over the years to work with law enforcement,” Beasley responded. “I certainly know that they need resources for training, resources for equipment, and I’m also the mom of 21-year-old sons who are black. What I know, that in order for law enforcement officers and for communities to be successful and safe, is that they have to work together.”

Carleton Hawkins, commander of American Legion Post 147, didn’t ask a question, but asked Beasley to monitor the budget for the VA medical system.

“I fully support more funding for the VA, and in the ways that veteran’s need a lot of support, in funding for substance abuse and mental health,” Beasley said, thanking him for the question.

Legrand asked another question regarding attracting businesses to rural areas. Beasley responded that education, one of the largest employers in rural areas, and utilizing the Small Business Administration, is essential to utilize.

Toward the end of the 30-minute Q & A session, commissioner candidate Linda Ross asked the final question.

“We have a population of elderly that are not receiving nourishment in a lot of cases,” Ross said. “We have elderly in this area that are receiving food stamps, like $13 a month. No one can live off of that.”

Beasley responded that she’s had conversations with the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina, and that no one should go hungry in our state.

“Before the pandemic, one in five children in North Carolina was hungry,” Beasley stated. “Since the pandemic, it’s one in three. So, we have to do better.”

Antonio Blue encouraged the audience to donate toward the Beasley campaign, adding that the $1 and $5 donations add up.

“The next senator must share your values,” Beasley said. “And she must also be fully committed to making sure that legislation is grounded in humanity, lifts people up, and doesn’t tear people down.”

Nationwide, Beasley said that the NC Senate race is one of the top three opportunities to expand the Democratic majority.

“My opponent is fully committed to corporate and special interests,” Beasley said about Ted Budd. “What’s happening in Washington is not working for people here in Richmond County. They want to know that their senator is going to fight for them.”

In April, Budd stopped by the Berry Patch in Ellerbe to talk to local residents and elected officials.

After the event, Beasley said that she appreciates how “forthcoming and honest” all the interactions and questions have been during the tour so far.

“I know that it’s important to understand laws and respect when you’re tasked with actually making them,” Beasley said about her campaign to become a US senator. “I’m excited about what we’re doing.”

