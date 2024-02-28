3 from SAU men’s basketball, 4 from Lady Knights hoops named to All-AAC lists

St. Andrews’ Madison Larrimore (3) dribbles while Columbia’s Lauren Wearbon (2) defends during a Dec. 2, 2023, game at Harris Court in Laurinburg.

WALESKA, Ga. — St. Andrews was well-represented Tuesday when three players from its men’s basketball team and four from its women’s basketball team were named to All-Appalachian Athletic Conference lists.

St. Andrews’ Jalen Mcafee-Marion (14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds per game this season) made the Men’s Basketball Second Team, and Allan Taylor (8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) made the All-Defensive Team; Jeremiah Dickerson made the All-Academic Team.

For the Lady Knights, Ashley Starks (18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals) made the Women’s Basketball Second Team and Emily Cruz (13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals) made the All-Freshmen Team; Madison Larrimore and Samantha Tougher made the All-Academic Team.

Awards were voted on and selected by the basketball coaches of the AAC.

St. Andrews’ men’s and women’s basketball teams recently wrapped up their seasons after failing to make the AAC tournament; the men’s team finished 5-21 overall (3-21 AAC), and the women’s team went 6-17 overall (5-17 AAC).