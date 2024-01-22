WALESKA, Ga. — St. Andrews guard Ashley Starks was announced as the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s women’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

It’s the ninth edition of the award for the 2023-24 season; the next set will be announced on Jan. 29.

Starks is a junior from Manchester, Tenn., who averaged 25.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game to help St. Andrews go 2-0 on the week; Starks netted a week-high of 26 points in a 75-55 win at Columbia International last Tuesday and added 25 points in a 69-66 win over Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. She shot 46.9% (15-for-32) from the field and 46.3% (12-for-26) from 3-point range and had five rebounds, an assist and six steals on the week.

It’s the first weekly honor for a St. Andrews women’s basketball player this season.