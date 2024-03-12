LAURINBURG — In a nonconference doubleheader added to its schedule against the Carolina University Bruins Monday, the St. Andrews Knights baseball team won 3-2 and 8-1 at Clark Field.

St. Andrews played a third game against Carolina at Mando Field at Rich Park in Mocksville Tuesday afternoon, but the result was unavailable at press time.

In game one, Carolina (7-7) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning before St. Andrews (11-7) tied it up with one run in the second and third innings. Neither team scored again until the seventh when St. Andrews’ Caden Santucci got the walk-off run following a wild pitch.

Santucci finished with two runs for the Knights; Jude Drzemiecki had one run on one hit with one RBI and Cesar Morillo had two hits and an RBI. Josiah Barhite (1-0) allowed no runs and only one hit with four strikeouts and one walk in 3 1/3 innings pitched to earn the win.

Carolina’s Julius Torres and Elias Nurideen scored one run each, and Bryan Deegan had an RBI. John Luegering (0-1) suffered the loss.

In game two, Carolina scored a run in the top of the third to take the lead. But it was short-lived as St. Andrews put up two in the bottom of the inning and repeated that in the three following innings to secure the victory.

St. Andrews’ Isaiah Martin and Morillo each had two runs and two hits; Aiden Wilson and Carter Pickard each scored once on two hits with an RBI; Garrett Hamby had one run on one hit with an RBI and Santucci and Will Benjamin each had one hit and two RBIs. Josh Hill (1-0) was the winner on the mound, pitching three innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit with one strikeout and two walks.

Torres scored Carolina’s only run of game two; Kaleb Whitaker (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings and took the loss.

Softball takes back-to-back losses against Carolina University

The St. Andrews Knights softball team lost back-to-back nonconference games against the Carolina University Bruins at Wilson Park in Clemmons on Monday.

St. Andrews (5-19) lost 9-5 in game one and 10-2 in five innings in game two.

The Lady Knights led 1-0 in the top of the first of game one before Carolina (9-5) poured in four runs in the bottom of the inning; St. Andrews tied it in the second, but two more Bruin scores made it 6-4. Carolina scored once in the third and twice in the sixth to extend its lead, and St. Andrews’ comeback bid fell short in the seventh after scoring only one run.

Kalea Bolch scored three times on three hits with two RBIs for Carolina; ZyMaijah Thomas scored twice on three hits with two RBIs; Grace Johnson scored twice on two hits; Grace Andrews scored once on two hits; Danielle Brooks scored once on one hit and Makinzie Brown had one hit with two RBIs. Brooks (5-2) pitched a complete game, allowing five unearned runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts.

Tess Ruschman scored one run on two hits for St. Andrews; Brianna Sloan and Maddy Taylor each scored once on one hit; Amber Bird and Makenna McDaniel had one run apiece; Ava McPhillips had three hits and Haley Zimmerman had two hits. Ella Campbell (0-1) pitched one inning, allowing five earned runs on five hits to take the loss.

At the end of the first in game two, Carolina led 2-1; the Bruins put up four runs in the second and three in the third before each team had one run in the fifth.

Carolina’s Leigha James scored three runs on two hits; M. Johnson scored two runs on three hits with four RBIs; Thomas scored two runs on two hits with an RBI; Andrews scored one run on two hits; Nicole Otto scored one run on one hit with an RBI; Brown scored one run on one hit and Lexi Hall had two hits and two RBIs. Madison Hamilton (2-1) threw all five innings, giving up one earned run on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.

Zimmerman had two runs on two hits for St. Andrews; Jaylin Joss (0-1) pitched four innings and suffered the loss.