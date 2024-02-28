LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights baseball team won both seven-inning games of a nonconference doubleheader against the Vorhees Tigers Tuesday at Clark Field.

St. Andrews (9-6) earned a 6-4 decision in game one and a 6-2 decision in game two.

Vorhees falls to 7-10 overall with the losses.

St. Andrews was the first team to get on the board in game one after an Aiden Wilson two-run homer that also scored Jude Drzemiecki put the Knights up 2-0 in the first inning.

Vorhees stole the lead in the third, with Raekwon Wedderburn, Pedro Rios and Joseph Gaines all finding home plate; in the bottom of the inning, Drzemiecki’s home run over the right-field fence also brought in Cesar Morillo, and Wilson added another run afterward for the Knights to get back on top 5-3.

Drzemiecki blasted another long ball in the fourth for St. Andrews’ eventual final run; Gaines ran home on a wild pitch with one out in the fifth to put the Tigers down by two, but Vorhees recorded eight consecutive outs over the ensuing 2 2/3 innings, which ended the contest.

Drzemiecki finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI for the Knights, Kade Poteet-Herrera went 2-for-3, Morillo recorded two hits, Wilson had one hit with two RBI and Bryson Bebber had one hit and RBI each. Brycen Seymore (1-0) pitched four innings and claimed the win.

Gaines had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers; Kawan Ellerbe-James had one hit and RBI apiece and Angel Morel, Wedderburn and Rios also had one hit each. Reginald Faison (0-1) allowed six earned runs and eight hits with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, taking the loss.

Stats for game two were unavailable at the time of publication Wednesday.

St. Andrews heads back on the road for a three-game series on Thursday and Friday against Reinhardt. First pitch for game one is at 3 p.m. Thursday.