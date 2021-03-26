Raiders crush Lumberton 48-8

The Richmond Senior High School varsity football team cruised for the second straight week, crushing Lumberton 48-8 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Raiders’ (3-0) went on the attack early and often, scoring 35 points in the first quarter alone. Of the five touchdowns, four came from the offense, the other was a pick-six by junior Jamari Broady. Richmond added a special teams score on a 21-yard punt return for a touchdown by senior Tremel Jones in the second quarter.

Richmond took a 42-0 lead at halftime and a running clock was used the entire second half.

Most of the Raiders’ offense came on the ground. Junior Nasir Crumpton was Richmond’s leading rusher with 11 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jaron Coleman finished with 38 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries. Both quarterbacks also got in on the action with starter Kellan Hood running for an 18-yard touchdown and backup Emoni McBride carrying three times for 28 yards.

The Raiders’ defense was stout, holding Lumberton (0-3) to just 34 total yards of offense.

Next, the Raiders will travel to Fayetteville to face Seventy-First on Thursday April 1.

JV Raiders roll Cape Fear Thursday night

The Richmond junior varsity football team rolled over Cape Fear 44-12 Thursday night in Fayetteville.

The JV Raiders opened the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Emmanuel Gilliam to Rondell Neal on its opening drive. Then, Cape Fear scored back-to-back touchdowns to take a 12-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Richmond responded with 38 unanswered points on five touchdowns the rest of the game.

“Game was a great pick-up for us, we were in a battle early and didn’t flinch,” said head coach Patrick Hope.

In the second quarter, Cincere Wall caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gilliam and Taye Spencer followed it up with a 6-yard touchdown run as the JV Raiders took a 22-12 halftime lead.

The second half was all Richmond. Gilliam threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Bryant in the third quarter. Then, Jamison Jones returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Spencer wrapped up the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Gilliam finished with three touchdown passes, while Spencer had two touchdown runs. On defense, Jones finished with two interceptions.

“Offense found its rhythm early,” Hope said. “Emmanuel played his best game as a Raider QB with three passing touchdowns. Offensive line blocked well, and receivers had complete effort blocking and catching passes. The defense did a great job applying pressure and made them play behind the sticks, forcing third-and-long situations and two turnovers.”

The JV Raiders will wrap up their season with their last game Tuesday at Scotland at 6 p.m.

