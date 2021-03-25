Raiders look for third straight win to open season

After Senior Night at home last week, the Richmond Senior High School varsity football team heads back out on the road Friday, this time to face Lumberton.

In the wake of the Raiders’ first two games, one of the things that Richmond head coach Bryan Till said they needed to work on was cutting down on the mistakes, particularly minimizing penalties and turnovers.

Led by head coach Adam Deese, the Pirates (0-2) have had an up-and-down start to the season, losing a 48-34 shootout against Seventy-First and then getting shutout 52-0 last week by Pinecrest.

Lumberton lost starting quarterback Russell Echard to injury in the loss to the Falcons and didn’t have him in last week’s drubbing against Pinecrest.

Echard carried the Pirates in their opener, throwing 16-for-27 for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

But without him under center last week, the Pirates’ offense struggled mightily against the Patriots.

Lumberton will utilize a stable of running backs, including junior Quintez Shipman and seniors Joshua Mclaurin, Jadarian Chatman and Hayden Hunt. If healthy, Echard is also capable of utilizing his legs when needed.

The Pirates also have a group of receivers, like Chatman, Hunt, junior Darral Echard and junior Earnest Bratcher, to get the ball to. Each one has at least 40 receiving yards so far this season.

Defensively, the Pirates are giving up an average of 50 points per game, but still have a number of players capable of making plays.

At linebacker, Lumberton trots out Shipman, Mclaurin and senior Devon Mclean, each of whom have more than 10 total tackles so far this season.

In the secondary, junior safety Tyleik McLaughlin is one player Richmond’s offense will have to account for.

The Raiders are 32-1 all-time against the Pirates, with Lumberton’s only win coming in 1986, according to the Robesonian. Richmond cruised in the 2019 game, beating the Pirates 51-7.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.