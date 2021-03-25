Richmond boys, girls golf show improvement after 2nd SAC match

Both the Richmond Senior High School boys and girls golf teams showed improvement during the teams’ second conference golf round Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 6

After shooting 206 as a team on Monday, the boys’ team improved its score 17 strokes to shoot 189 and finish second behind first-place Pinecrest, who shot 144.

“(It was) great to see our boys finish second after a fourth-place finish in the opener,” said head coach Keith Parsons. “Hopefully, that trend will continue, and I think each player feels as if he can improve upon the score he turned in Wednesday.”

The Lady Raiders earned another third-place finish, shooting 243 as a team to finish behind Pinecrest and Scotland and ahead of Lumberton.

“On the girls’ side, we continue to see improvement from everyone, even if the scores might not show it yet,” Parsons said.

Individually for the boys, Jonathan Rich again led the way shooting 39. Ethan Brown fired a 47, while Jaxon Mabe was right behind him with a 48. Will Thompson finished with a 55 and Ayden Mabe rounded out the Raiders with a 60.

Georgia Grace Anderson shot a 55 to lead the Lady Raiders and Angeli Yang shot a 62. Delaney Driggers, Jamie Sears and Abigail Tatum each finished with a 63.

“All five members of (the girls’) group are practicing and getting more comfortable on the course,” Parsons said. “I believe we will see a breakthrough soon from them.”

Richmond will play its next round Monday at Pinecrest No. 7.

