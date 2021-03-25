Lady Raiders ‘trending in the right direction’ after back-to-back wins

ROCKINGHAM — Prior to the start of the season, with limited practice time available, head coach Chris Larsen knew the Richmond Senior High School varsity girls’ soccer team would have to utilize trial by fire in using the matches they played in order to build chemistry through game experience.

After back-to-back wins this week, including a 3-1 win against Hoke County Wednesday night, Larsen said he feels like the Lady Raiders (3-1) are starting to get to where they need to be as a squad.

“I think the girls are getting better,” Larsen said. “The more gametime minutes we get, we always progress, like I told them.”

Larsen said the biggest improvement he’s seen from the team in its four games so far this season is a better understanding of what he expects from them and what he’s asking them to do on the field.

“They’re starting to see those passing lanes — it all comes down to fundamentals, being able to track the ball and make good passes,” Larsen said. “They’re starting to grasp that concept, but we still have to work on it. We’re getting better at it because we’re touching the ball more and doing it at game speed, but we still have to work on that. If we can clean that up, then the rest of it will start becoming a little bit easier.”

Against Hoke County (3-1), junior midfielder Kaitlyn Huff opened the scoring in the first half, scoring on a header off a corner kick from sophomore Kalei Sriratanakoul.

Then after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, Huff scored again and senior forward Jayla McDougald added a third to put the game away.

“(Huff) was able to get us on the board early, that helped with our momentum,” Larsen said. “We came back out (in the second half) and knocked the ball around well, got a little bit better spacing, settled in and were able to get a second one.”

The Lady Bucks’ goal came in the second half from junior forward Meia Banks.

“The girls played well,” Larsen said. “We just have to come everyday and get better so we’re trending in the right direction. We just have to keep it going.”

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected]