Raiders take 4th, Lady Raiders take 3rd in first conference golf match

The Richmond Senior High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams opened their seasons Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

The boys’ team took fourth in the team standings with a score of 206 over nine holes, finishing behind third-place Lumberton with 197 and ahead of fifth-place Jack Britt with 208.

The girls’ team finished third with a score of 242 for nine holes, finishing behind first-place Pinecrest with 208 and second-place Lumberton with 241.

The teams used a new playing format this year where each team played as one group to minimize contact, according to head coach Keith Parsons. The girls teed off on hole No. 1, while the boys started their round on hole No. 2.

Individually, Jonathan Rich led the boys’ team, shooting 42 for nine holes. Ethan Brown shot 48, Will Thompson shot 54 and Gavin Graves and Lane Richardson each shot 62.

Georgia Grace Anderson led the Lady Raiders, shooting 55 for nine holes. Jamie Sears shot a 61 and Delaney Driggers, Angeli Yang and Abigail Tatum each shot 63.

Last week’s round that was postponed due to weather will be played Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

